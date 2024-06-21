Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.8 %

CMC opened at $52.67 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

