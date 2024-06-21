Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.1 million-$350.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.0 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS.
Cognyte Software Price Performance
Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
