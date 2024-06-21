Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.1 million-$350.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.0 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGNT

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.