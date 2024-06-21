Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

