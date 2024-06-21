City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.85. City Developments shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 158,395 shares traded.

City Developments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

