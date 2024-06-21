Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CIFR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,897,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,745. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

