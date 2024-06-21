Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,221.00. The company had a trading volume of 124,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,741.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

