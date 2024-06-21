Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.89 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 207,632 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 110,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Checkit Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.43. The company has a market capitalization of £24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get Checkit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Checkit

In other Checkit news, insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,412.96). 52.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.