Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 97.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 98,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Certara by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 27.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 516,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 110,636 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,085,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

