Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.740-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

