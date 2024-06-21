Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $608,232.24 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Bates Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

