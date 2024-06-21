Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

