Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.