Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Sells 2,441 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00.

Shares of CPX opened at C$40.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.67. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$44.88.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.09.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

