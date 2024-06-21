Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

