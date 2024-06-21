Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. 8,579 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.