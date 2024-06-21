Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLDR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,664. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.