Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 195 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 322.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 25.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $105,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

META traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.70. 11,781,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,566,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,071 shares of company stock worth $192,834,857. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

