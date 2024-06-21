Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,385. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.