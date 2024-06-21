Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. 3,164,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,574. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

