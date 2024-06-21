Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after buying an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,110. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

