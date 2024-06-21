Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,222,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,352,000 after buying an additional 441,651 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

