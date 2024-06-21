Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 540,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,309. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.