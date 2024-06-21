Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $659,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,587,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,460,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,911. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

