Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $43.20

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,155 shares of company stock worth $792,620. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,592 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

