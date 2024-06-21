Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

