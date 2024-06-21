Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.45

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.45 and traded as high as C$88.10. Bombardier shares last traded at C$87.77, with a volume of 25,806 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.98.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

