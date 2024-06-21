BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.98. 56,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 48,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.
