BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

