Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 222.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.