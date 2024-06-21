BITICA COIN Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.00 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.33 or 0.99960573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00077219 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998072 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

