Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.65 billion and approximately $226.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $388.09 or 0.00599739 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039866 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00068206 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,722,125 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
