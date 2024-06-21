Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.89. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

