Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $689,772.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

