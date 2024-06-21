Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $689,772.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.76.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
