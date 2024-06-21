BCS Wealth Management Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,592. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

