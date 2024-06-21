BCS Wealth Management Purchases 27,421 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,030,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 639,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 929,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,346. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

