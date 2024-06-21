BCS Wealth Management Has $5.97 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after buying an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 2,569,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

