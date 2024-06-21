BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,146,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.07. 176,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,414. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

