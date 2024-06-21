Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 933 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. The company had a trading volume of 277,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

