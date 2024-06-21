Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 492 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FICO traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,414.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,288.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $764.49 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.