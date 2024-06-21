Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,064 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 115.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 52.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

PEP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.73. 2,937,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.