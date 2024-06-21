Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,793 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 43,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.73. The company had a trading volume of 97,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

