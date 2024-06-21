Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.97. The stock had a trading volume of 169,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,499. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $385.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

