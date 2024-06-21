Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,577 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. 182,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,547. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

