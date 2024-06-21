Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. 2,171,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

