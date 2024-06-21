Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

