Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.40. The stock had a trading volume of 427,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,674. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average of $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

