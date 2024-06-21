Bank of New Hampshire Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 4,125,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,545. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.