Bank of New Hampshire Has $10.41 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.35% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GVI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 92,523 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

