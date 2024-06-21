Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,767,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296,716 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.20. 222,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,081. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

