Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.